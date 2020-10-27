Waterhouse FC gets green light to host CONCACAF game

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Football Federation says it has been given the green light by the Ministry of Health and Wellness to host the CONCACAF League game to be hosted by Waterhouse at Stadium East Field on November 5.

The federation said, however, that Waterhouse must ensure that all health protocols are adhered to in training and at the match. It added that the health ministry also reserves the right to observe training and the game to ensure adherence.

Waterhouse will play Arcahaie FC from Haiti starting at 6:00 pm and there will be live television coverage. However, spectators will not be allowed inside the venue, the federation said.