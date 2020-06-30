Wavell Hinds calls for protocols on return of sporting events
HANOVER, Jamaica — People's National Party (PNP) candidate for Hanover Eastern, Wavell Hinds, is calling on the Government to establish protocols regarding the return of sporting events being hosted in Jamaica in keeping with regulations around the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hinds, a former West Indies batsman, in a PNP press release this morning, reasoned that “sport remains an integral part of Jamaica's economic activity and there should be an effort to manage its return”.
There are some sporting competitions which are due September and it is important that the federations are aware under what conditions they can have competitions and in what formats, the release continued.
In the upcoming season “we anticipate there will be schoolboy football and cricket and as with the planned reopening of school, we hope there is a plan in place,” Hinds reiterated.
“We are therefore calling on the sport ministry and its officials to establish a task force and to develop a plan for a phased re-opening of the industry, in its current form.”
Hinds added that some of the major sporting bodies have upcoming seasons and some level of consultations should have been held to determine a way forward.
“We are suggesting this takes place within the next 21 days so governing bodies will have time to make the required adjustments,” he said.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has made some recommendations regarding physical activity of up to 75 minutes per week, the PNP noted as it suggested that the nation tries to achieve that and more.
The Opposition said it stands ready to be part of the dialog and the decision-making process.
