Wavell Hinds is president for Kensington Cricket Club

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Wavell Hinds is the new President of the Kensington Cricket Club.
Hinds was the sole nominee for the post and was unanimously approved as the club's new leader.
He was elected after former president, Whycliffe 'Dave' Cameron did not seek reelection. The 141-year old club held its annual general meeting and election exercise at the clubhouse on Thursday, July 23.
Hinds, in his brief remarks following his elevation, urged the members of the club to “protect the assets of the newly upgraded facility.” He also wanted to the club to “continue with its development programs from under 15 all the way to senior.” He added that the club must maintain its core values of integrity, respect and rich in spirit, talent and love.
Over the last three years, the club won three major trophies and are the defending Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) T20 champions. In the incomplete, senior cup competition, the team played four matches this season, which was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
