Wayne Cameron to head Police Officers' Association

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Superintendent Wayne Cameron has been elected the new chairman of the Police Officers' Association (POA) during the annual conference held at the Iberostar Hotel in Montego Bay, St James on Friday, July 12, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has reported.

Cameron heads a seven-member executive, which includes Superintendent David White, who will take on the role of vice-chairman and Superintendent Maldria Jones Williams, who was chosen for the role of secretary/treasurer.

Jones Williams will have the assistance of Superintendent Christopher Phillips, who chosen as assistant secretary/treasurer. Superintendents Catherine Lord and Alvin Allen, along with Assistant Superintendent, St George Jackson complete the seven-member executive.

The POA represents members of the JCF from the rank of assistant superintendent and above. The executive members are elected by delegates at the association's annual conference.