We CARE payments to outstanding occupational groups projected for next week
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Finance and the Public Service says the outstanding payments to occupational groups under the We CARE programme is projected to be made next week, August 17.
Noting that while approximately 440,000 applicants across several occupational categories have already received payment, the ministry said transport operators, municipality registered occupations and early childhood practitioners are among the remaining beneficiaries.
“We understand and empathise with the frustration faced by applicants from these occupational groups who have experienced delays. These delays are only due to our efforts to ensure transparency and good governance in building in the step of an Auditor General Department (AGD) review and validation prior to payment,” the ministry said today in a release.
It noted that for applicants in these occupational groups to be eligible, they must have had a valid registration with the relevant government authority as at April 30, 2020. Data supplied by the relevant government authority is used to verify that an applicant has a valid registration, the ministry said.
However, the ministry explained that before such data can be accepted, the AGD reviews the data to ensure that there are no issues or inconsistencies.
“Invariably this is an iterative process, with queries raised by the AGD that have to be responded to by the relevant government authority, which may lead to adjustments. The process of review has been time consuming but has to be successfully completed prior to conducting the eligibility step that leads to pay-outs to qualified applicants,” the ministry said.
It added that the We CARE team is working closely with the relevant government authorities and the AGD to have all outstanding queries addressed this week.
