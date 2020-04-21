We are committed to Jamaica, says Alorica

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The following is a statement from business process outsourcing company Alorica.

Over the past seventeen (17) years, Alorica has found a welcome home in Jamaica.

We are proud to be a member of the Jamaican business community. With over 3,000 Jamaican team members, we are committed to, and have embraced, the Jamaican values of strength, resilience and the spirit of togetherness.

Globally, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has caused devastation and suffering to millions of families and lives. As a people-centric business operating globally, Alorica has been proactive and attentive in implementing the following company-wide policies to all its valued team members:

Protect our team members and their families: Our dedicated Global Safety and Wellness Taskforce is spearheading region-specific efforts to safeguard the communities in which our people live and do business.

Collaborate with health organizations, local governments and industry associations: The impact of this global pandemic has manifested unique situations for each region; we continue working closely with key parties to ensure we act in the best interest of our people, the local communities and our clients.

Inform stakeholders of our advanced preparedness and all the actions we are taking: We are committed to providing transparent and relevant information to our workforce and clients.

All across the organization, our people are banding together, looking out for one another and doing what it takes to continue servicing our customers. In Jamaica, since early March 2020, we implemented measures to further protect and guide our team members.

In spite of our best efforts, April 9th, 2020 we received the devastating news that there was a confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19) directly impacting a team member situated at our Portmore campus.

Our highest priority remains protecting the safety, health and well-being of our team members, their families and communities as well as our clients.

We have fully cooperated with all enquiries and inspections of the Ministry of Health and Wellness. We have fully complied with the requisite Orders

of the Honourable Prime Minister of Jamaica and we remain committed to complying with any directives of the Ministry of Health and Wellness, and indeed any relevant arm of the Government of Jamaica. We are confident that our facilities and operations met and exceeded government requirements.

On our most recent health inspection, conducted on April 1st, 2020, the Ministry of Health and Wellness confirmed our Portmore facility as fit for operation. After receiving confirmation that one of our team members tested positive for COVID-19 at our Portmore campus, on Friday April 10th, 2020 we immediately closed the site to protect our team members and to stop the spread of the virus within the community. The Ministry of Health and Wellness then began testing our team members starting Saturday April 11th, 2020.

We took the further step of voluntarily closing our Kingston campus, even though no employee from that location had ever tested positive. While this was a difficult decision for our business, we know that this was the right course of action to take. Our strength lies in our people, and our top priority remains safeguarding the health and safety of our team members, their families and the Jamaican community.

We have continued to take steps to protect our team members and the Jamaican community and to cooperate with the Ministry of Health & Wellness, supporting its efforts as that Ministry leads the testing and quarantine of our employees.

Now more than ever, we encourage everyone to stay safe and remain calm, as we care for one another through this time of uncertainty.

We are kindly asking that all team members stay at home until further notice.

We hope, pray, support and are working with urgency towards the healing and safety of all our team members impacted by COVID-19 and eventually the resumption of a safe working environment at Alorica.

We note with regret that at this time there are malicious rumours and misstatements circulating in social media about Alorica. These lies put the safety and security of our team members at risk.

We commend the Government and people of Jamaica in their dealing with this unprecedented COVID-19 Pandemic. We continue to do all in our power to be part of the solution.

We will work closely with the Jamaican Government, Ministry of Health & Wellness, and other key stakeholders to ensure compliance and continued action in the best interest of our employees and the country.

We believe that together as a strong Jamaican community, we are resilient and shall overcome the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Yours faithfully,

ALORICA