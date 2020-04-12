We are trucking water to communities in need – Mayor of Montego Bay

ST JAMES, Jamaica— Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Homer Davis says the St James Municipal Corporation has been trucking water to communities facing shortages.

Speaking at a recent meeting of the Municipal Corporation's held at the Montego Bay Cultural Centre, the Mayor said over 84 loads water have been delivered so far.

He said this was possible through a $5 million allocation from the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development.

Mayor Davis said that consistent supply of water to residents, for proper hygiene and sanitation, has become even more crucial amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“One of the ways to fight this coronavirus is regular handwashing, general hygiene, cleaning, sanitising and most of these activities require water. I will encourage councillors to ensure that everyone, who is in need of this precious commodity, receives their fair share,” he said.

The Mayor further informed that six communities in the parish will receive 1000-gallon tanks, through a partnership with Rural Water Supply Limited (RWSL).

The beneficiary communities are: Stonehenge, which is a part of the Catadupa Division; Mars in Roehampton, which is part of the Cambridge Division; Crochas Mountain in Roehampton; Flower Hill, which is in the Salt Spring Division and Chatham and Somerton, which are in Somerton Division.

He said that the tanks will be filled once per week by the Municipal Corporation and urged residents to use the water wisely.

“Trucking of water is a very expensive affair and so I would advise the citizens… don't use it to wash cars. It is not a community shower and so be careful of how you use this precious commodity,” Davis said.

He said additional tanks will be procured for other communities.