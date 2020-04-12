We are trucking water to communities in need – Mayor of Montego Bay
ST JAMES, Jamaica— Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Homer Davis says the St James Municipal Corporation has been trucking water to communities facing shortages.
Speaking at a recent meeting of the Municipal Corporation's held at the Montego Bay Cultural Centre, the Mayor said over 84 loads water have been delivered so far.
He said this was possible through a $5 million allocation from the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development.
Mayor Davis said that consistent supply of water to residents, for proper hygiene and sanitation, has become even more crucial amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“One of the ways to fight this coronavirus is regular handwashing, general hygiene, cleaning, sanitising and most of these activities require water. I will encourage councillors to ensure that everyone, who is in need of this precious commodity, receives their fair share,” he said.
The Mayor further informed that six communities in the parish will receive 1000-gallon tanks, through a partnership with Rural Water Supply Limited (RWSL).
The beneficiary communities are: Stonehenge, which is a part of the Catadupa Division; Mars in Roehampton, which is part of the Cambridge Division; Crochas Mountain in Roehampton; Flower Hill, which is in the Salt Spring Division and Chatham and Somerton, which are in Somerton Division.
He said that the tanks will be filled once per week by the Municipal Corporation and urged residents to use the water wisely.
“Trucking of water is a very expensive affair and so I would advise the citizens… don't use it to wash cars. It is not a community shower and so be careful of how you use this precious commodity,” Davis said.
He said additional tanks will be procured for other communities.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy