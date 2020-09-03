'We don't want no more fishermen, we want educated persons!'
CLARENDON, Jamaica – People's National Party (PNP) supporters in the Portland Cottage division of the Clarendon South Eastern constituency are adamant that the tide must turn in favour of that party's candidate Patricia Duncan Sutherland.
Duncan Sutherland is up against Jamaica Labour Party incumbent Pearnel Charles Jr, in a seat she lost by just under a thousand votes in the 2016 general elections.
"Wi want road and better education opportunities for the young people. When dem leave high school most a dem doomed. Wi don't want no more fisherman and those things, we want educated persons, skilled workers. Patricia is all about education and she listen to the people and that's what matters," one supporter from the Rocky Point division of the constituency told OBSERVER ONLINE.
"Holness a talk bout Clarks pon foot, Clarks pon foot don't mek it," another supporter chimed in, taking a jab at the popular election campaign footwear of choice of Prime Minister Andrew Holness.
Alicia Dunkley-Willis
