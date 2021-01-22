'We have lost a prolific sporting icon' — Senator Morris

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Opposition Spokesperson on Sports, Senator Gabriela Morris, has expressed sadness at the passing of former national footballer Luton Shelton.

Shelton died today after a prolonged battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease. He was 35 years old.

In extending condolences to his family and close associates, Morris said, “We have lost a prolific sporting icon who made an invaluable contribution to Jamaica's football. Although we had been aware of his illness for some time, his death has come as a painful blow and he will be greatly missed. I join the local and international football fraternity in offering profound condolences on Luton's passing.”

Morris offered her sympathies as she paid tribute to his wife Bobette, for her fortitude and grace in standing by her husband through a very difficult period of illness.

“We pray and hope that the family finds the strength to go forward. May his soul rest in peace.”