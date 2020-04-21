We have to become a digital society, get a bank account to start — PM

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Prime Minister Andrew Holness is strongly urging Jamaicans to move into the digital age, saying that it is the way of the future.

The prime minister made the call last evening during a digital COVID-19 press briefing at Jamaica House.

"Too much of our business requires us to travel, when there are more convenient, cheaper and more efficient ways of doing business. We have to become a digital society.

"The Government already has measures in place but now it is imperative that we move those measures forward," Holness stated.

Pointing to online banking, the prime minister further suggested that a basic way of moving towards the creation of a more digital society is for Jamaicans to open a bank account.

"One simple thing we can start to do, as Jamaicans, all Jamaicans is to get yourself a bank account. That is the start of moving online. I know it is difficult, very difficult, but I think the banks will understand that this is something we have to promote and in the coming weeks you will hear of other measures being put in place to ensure that we move onto digital platforms to conduct financial transactions," the prime minister said.

Holness was pointing out ways in which citizens could continue to conduct commercial activities as the Government seeks to limit movement in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Jamaica currently has 223 cases of the virus, with more than 50 per cent of the infected population coming from St Catherine.

The country has recorded six related deaths so far.