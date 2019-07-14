UPDATE: 'We have to dig deeper', says Sunshine Girls coach

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica's Sunshine Girls head coach Marvette Anderson says her team will have to bounce back after a 52-55 Netball World Cup defeat to South Africa on Sunday at M&S Bank Arena.

Stage one of the preliminaries ended with the fifth-ranked Proteas topping Group C with six points after three wins, while world number two-rated Jamaica hauled in four points after two wins and a loss.

There is a short turnaround for Jamaica as they look to tomorrow's encounter versus the third-ranked England Roses at the same venue. This is the start of the second stage of the preliminary.

“We expected a fight, [and] we came out on the losing end, but that has not taken the sting out of our quest," Anderson told reporters afterwards.

"We came out on the losing end. It means we just have to dig deeper, that's all that it means for us. We have been down this road before. It's about how well you come back, and I think we are ready for that comeback.

"I'm not going to blame any area of the court, [because] it was a team effort. I'm not going to say we played badly. We had too many turnovers, that was the problem today," said the Jamaica coach.

The Jamaicans will have a break from competitive action on Tuesday before they face Scotland and Uganda on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

—Sanjay Myers