We need blood urgently – University Hospital makes plea
KINGSTON, Jamaica - The University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) is urging all healthy individuals to donate blood.
In a statement today the hospital said the outbreak of COVID-19 in the island has caused a critical shortage in blood supply at the hospital.
“We are urging all who can to donate at our hospital's blood centre in order to provide safe blood products for our patients. Each unit of blood donated can save three lives, and from each unit, one unit of plasma and platelets can also be made,” the statement read.
“This pandemic has heightened the awareness of the necessity to be continuously diligent in protecting our patients. The UHWI is fully committed to the health and safety of our blood donors, as well as the patients who will benefit from the generous donations of blood,” it added.
The UHWI Blood Centre is open from Mondays to Fridays, 8:00 am to 3:30 pm.
The hospital noted that special arrangements can be made for donors who are unable to come between these hours.
