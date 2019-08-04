ONLINE READERS COMMENT: We need gun and ammo sniffing dogs now

Dear Editor,

We have had several States of Emergency (SoE) imposed across the island over the past year. These SoEs give the police and soldiers unfettered freedom to search persons and property without a warrant.

Notwithstanding, the police have recovered only a handful of illegal weapons. And when the police pack up their tents and portable toilets and leave the communities under SoE, we will be exactly where we started before the circus came to town.

Gun and ammunition sniffing dogs would allow the police to find many of the guns that are buried right under their noses.

I watched a video online of one such dog that was able to locate a weapon that had been hidden in a pond.

Our current Police Commissioner is content to hide behind the need for 'social intervention' when what we need now is Police intervention.

Right now the criminals are winning the war. Introducing gun and ammunition sniffing dogs could be a game changer.

Concerned about crime