We never agreed not to run ads, Bunting tells Phillips
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Peter Bunting's Rise United campaign team is rejecting OnePNP's assertion that they should “cease and desist” from running media advertisements in the ongoing People's National Party's (PNP) leadership challenge.
Party leader Peter Phillips yesterday charged that Bunting's team was in breach of an agreement that the campaign teams would not engage public advertisements in their quest for party leadership.
But according to Bunting he never agreed to the proposed Code of Conduct against advertisements put forward by the PNP's internal election monitoring committee in the presidential race.
In a quick response to Phillips' charge, Bunting said that his campaign was desirous and able to run suchadvertisements, while the party leader's OnePNP campaign was not so inclined.
Bunting argued that the committee's position on advertisements “is both undemocratic and discriminatory in its effect.”
He charged that in some constituencies with OnePNP Members of Parliament his team has been prevented from meeting with the delegates, despite formal requests for such meetings having been made to those MPs.
“Our ad campaign is a way of getting our campaign messages across to those delegates, which is our solemn democratic right,” Bunting said.
Delegates will vote on September 7 in Bunting's challenge for PNP leadership against the incumbent Phillips.
