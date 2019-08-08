We want a legal publishing of Holness' asset declaration — PNP

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party (PNP) says that it will continue to push for the National Integrity Commission to publish and gazette the summary of the Statutory Declaration of Assets and Liabilities filed by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, in accordance with the Integrity Act, as its non-disclosure is a breach of the law, which triggers mandatory sanctions.

In a statement, today, responding to comments by the Prime Minister that he may bypass the Commission and release his report, the PNP said that no one is above the law, and therefore it expects the Integrity Commission to carry out its duty prescribed in law. It said disclosure by the Prime Minister is not the legal procedure, but rather a cleared declaration by the Integrity Commission.

The law is clear on how this matter is to be treated. The law applies to everyone and the Prime Minister's releasing of his declaration, without the clearance of the Integrity Commission, will not satisfy the law. That would be nothing more than an attempt to circumvent the legal requirements, the PNP argued.

The PNP said the Prime Minister needs to be aware that any such action by him will not deter the Opposition from pursuing its proposed court action. The court order of mandamus that the Opposition may have to seek is to compel the Integrity Commission to fulfil its obligations under the law.

The Integrity Commission has cleared and accepted the declaration made by the Leader of the Opposition and published the summary. They have not done so for the Prime Minister, who says he has filed his declaration and expected the publication of his summary two weeks ago, the PNP said.

They questioned whether the Integrity Commission is unable to publish Holness' summary because they have not cleared and accepted his declaration. That is the issue the Prime Minister must address, the PNP said.

“While we agree that the Integrity Commission is a relatively new institution, this is not the kind of matter that would be new to the Commissioners and the professionals employed by the commission,” the party added.