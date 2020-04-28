We will be complying in full with Jodian Fearon investigation – Health Minister

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness (MOHW) Dr Christopher Tufton has indicated that the ministry will be complying in full with the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) as the latter conducts a criminal investigation into the death of Jodian Fearon who died in childbirth over last weekend.

The health minister comments were contained in a statement he made to Parliament today.

“On behalf of my colleagues within the ministry and the Government, as well as the Parliament, I wish to extend our sympathies to the family. We extend our support in whatever way, shape or form to bring closure to what is a sad and tragic situation.

“An official criminal investigation has been launched. The MOH will be complying in full with the team from the JCF and will be providing all documents to advance the investigation and the proffering of charges as necessary,” the health minister said.

“Based on our documentation detailing the sequence of activities surrounding the incident, it is to be noted that both the Victoria Jubilee and the Spanish Town Hospitals, based on the reports given by both institutions, had both adhered to the established procedures as it related to the transfer of patients from a private facility.

“At this time the ministry awaits the outcome of the criminal investigation and the ruling of the Director of Public Prosecutions to determine if charges are to be laid,” Dr Tufton said.

ALICIA DUNKLEY-WILLIS