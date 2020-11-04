Weakened Eta to re-enter Caribbean on Friday

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Meteorological Service of Jamaica says weakened tropical storm Eta will move over northern Nicaragua today, across central portions of Honduras tomorrow, and is forecast to emerge over the northwestern Caribbean Sea on Friday.

The service said that as of 4:00 am, the centre of tropical storm Eta was located near latitude 13.8 degrees north, longitude 84.7 degrees west, or about 130 kilometres west of Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua.

It said Eta is moving toward the west near 13 km/h.

The service noted that a faster west-northwestward motion is expected through Thursday morning, followed by a turn toward the north, and then northeast is forecast Thursday night and Friday.

It added that maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 110 km/h with higher gusts and said continued weakening will occur while Eta moves over land during the next couple of days. The service said Eta should become a tropical depression tonight.

The Meteorological Service said it will continue to monitor the progress of this system.