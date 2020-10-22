Weakened Hurricane Epsilon remains potential threat to Bermuda

HAMILTON, Bermuda (CMC) — A weakened Hurricane Epsilon is continuing on a path that will take it close to the island of Bermuda.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Center in an update on Thursday, said that Epsilon, now a Category 1 storm, was approximately 235 miles east southeast of Bermuda at 11:00 am (local time).

The storm - the 10th of an extremely active Atlantic Hurricane season, had maximum sustained winds of 90 miles per hour and was moving northwest at seven miles per hour.

Bermuda remains under a tropical storm warning, meaning that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere in the area within 36 hours.

On the forecast track, the centre of Epsilon is forecast to make its closest approach to, but well to the east of here late today.

While some fluctuation in intensity is expected, hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the centre and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 310 miles

The estimated minimum central pressure is 965 mb.