Weather Update: Flash flood warning downgraded to watch
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Meteorological (Met) Service of Jamaica said the islandwide flash flood warning issued on Sunday has been downgraded to a flash flood watch.
The Met Service said this flash flood watch will remain in effect until 5:00pm today.
In a release this morning, the Met Service said a trough across Jamaica and the western Caribbean continues to produce unstable weather conditions but with a reduction in rainfall activity over the past 12 hours.
Satellite imagery and recorded rainfall data indicate that light to moderate showers and thunderstorms affected mainly sections of central and eastern parishes last night and this morning.
The forecast is for periods of showers and thunderstorms, which could be heavy at times, to continue to affect sections of eastern and central parishes this morning and scattered showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes during the afternoon. Flash flooding is therefore still possible over low-lying and flood-prone areas.
A flash flood watch means that flash flooding is possible and residents are advised to take precautionary measures, keep informed by listening to further releases from the Meteorological Service and be ready for quick action if flooding is observed or if a Warning is issued.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy