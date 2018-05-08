Weather Update: Flash flood warning downgraded to watch

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Meteorological (Met) Service of Jamaica said the islandwide flash flood warning issued on Sunday has been downgraded to a flash flood watch.

The Met Service said this flash flood watch will remain in effect until 5:00pm today.

In a release this morning, the Met Service said a trough across Jamaica and the western Caribbean continues to produce unstable weather conditions but with a reduction in rainfall activity over the past 12 hours.

Satellite imagery and recorded rainfall data indicate that light to moderate showers and thunderstorms affected mainly sections of central and eastern parishes last night and this morning.

The forecast is for periods of showers and thunderstorms, which could be heavy at times, to continue to affect sections of eastern and central parishes this morning and scattered showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes during the afternoon. Flash flooding is therefore still possible over low-lying and flood-prone areas.

A flash flood watch means that flash flooding is possible and residents are advised to take precautionary measures, keep informed by listening to further releases from the Meteorological Service and be ready for quick action if flooding is observed or if a Warning is issued.