Weather Update: Unstable weather conditions expected this weekend
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Meteorological Office of Jamaica (Met Service) says a severe weather alert remains in effect due to significant rainfall activity expected to affect Jamaica today and through the weekend, especially on Saturday and Sunday.
The unstable weather conditions, which are expected to persist this afternoon, are as a result of the trough across Jamaica and the northern Caribbean.
This morning, will be partly cloudy while this afternoon will see scattered showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.
Tonight will lingering showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of eastern parishes.
