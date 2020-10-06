Weather conditions gradually improving across the island

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Meteorological Service has downgraded the flash flood warning to a flash flood watch for low-lying and flood-prone areas of St Mary, Portland, St Thomas, Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine, Clarendon, and Manchester.

The Met Service also extended the flash flood watch for low-lying and flood-prone areas of all other parishes. The advisories will remain in effect until 5:00 am tomorrow.

The Met Service said that as Hurricane Delta moves further westward and away from Jamaica, weather conditions are gradually improving across the island.

It noted that satellite imagery indicated that the rain bands associated with Hurricane Delta drifted toward the west and away from the island throughout today, resulting in a reduction in rainfall across most parishes.

Periods of isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected to affect most parishes tonight, continuing into Wednesday morning, as a high pressure ridge builds across the central Caribbean, the service said.