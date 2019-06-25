Weather radar to vastly improve capabilities of Met Service — Vaz

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Daryl Vaz, says the monitoring capabilities of the Meteorological Service of Jamaica will be “vastly improved” with the installation of a new S-Band Doppler Weather Radar.

Cabinet recently approved a US$2.4 million contract for the design, supply and installation of the S-band Doppler radar in a deal described as the single largest contract under the Improving Climate Data & Information Management Project funded by the Climate Investment Funds through the World Bank Group.

The minister said it was critically important to replace the 20-year-old almost obsolete radar, citing the increasing failure of the aged system. The new system, he said, signals a resolve to meet the global challenges of weather and climate.

Vaz was speaking today at the contract signing for the radar to be situated at Cooper's Hill in St Andrew. The signing of the contract took place at the Terra Nova Hotel and Suites.

According to Vaz the installation of the weather radar will greatly enhance the country's ability to achieve its Vision 2030 milestones, based on its capacity to pinpoint the location and movement of rainfall cells anywhere over the country and as far away as the Cayman Islands, south-eastern Cuba and Western Haiti.

“Jamaica will also be able to better serve the Caribbean Community as we integrate our observations into the mosaic of stations under operation in the region, and also contribute to the surveillance of the National Hurricane Centre in Miami, Florida, under their Tropical Cyclone Programme,” he noted.

“We have a very clear vision moving into the next decade,” the minister said, adding that Jamaica is focused on achieving Outcome 14 under the fourth National Development Goal of “Hazard Risk Reduction and Adaptation to Climate Change”. “We firmly believe that adequate monitoring of natural hazards is pivotal to implementing that strategy,” he added.