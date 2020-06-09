Week-long water lock-off for sections of Linstead
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission has announced a week-long water lock-off for some communities in Linstead, St Catherine, starting tomorrow, Wednesday, June 10.
The measure is being executed to facilitate emergency remedial work to pumping equipment at the Sunnyside Pumping Station.
Communities to be affected are Sunnyside Housing Scheme, Rose Hall, Time and Patience, New Works and High Mountain.
NWC urged customers in the affected areas to store water for use during the period of disruption, but said it would truck water to the affected areas and “where possible, will explore serving some areas on a regulated basis from an alternate system”.
“The National Water Commission apologises for any inconvenience caused and seeks to assure its valued customers that every effort will be made to restore water supply within the shortest possible time,” the utility said in a statement to the media this evening.
Service is expected to be restored at 6:00 pm on Wednesday, June 17.
