Weekend closure of Half-Way-Tree intersection

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency says the Hagley Park Road /Maxfield Avenue/Eastwood Park Road intersection which converges at the St Andrew Parish Church in Half-Way-Tree will be closed this weekend, Saturday and Sunday.

The closure will go into effect at 10:00 pm on Saturday.

Motorists travelling towards Eastwood Park, Molynes, Constant Spring, Half-Way-Tree and Hagley Park Roads will therefore be diverted along several roadways, NWA said.

According to NWA Communication and Customer Services Manager, Stephen Shaw, the closure is required to carry out pavement improvement works in the critical intersection.

He said the plan is to complete the base enhancement and pavement reinstatement project over the two days.

Motorists who normally use Hagley Park Road to travel into Half-Way-Tree will be rerouted onto Woodglen Avenue to connect with Molynes Road which will take them right into the city centre.

Meanwhile, motorists who intend to get into Half-Way-Tree from Maxfield Avenue will have to use Cargill Avenue, Ruthven and Winchester Roads to do so via Hope Road.

Motorists who normally come down Hope Road to transit through Half-Way-Tree en route to Portmore or Spanish Town Road will, during the period, turn left onto Half-Way-Tree Road and use Balmoral and Queens Avenue to travel to their destinations.

NWA said the recommended detour routes are being prepared to accommodate motorists.

Queens Avenue and Chisolm Avenue have now been reverted permanently to two-way roadways. The one-way signs that were erected along these roads have been removed.

Another permanent traffic change that has been implemented in the Corporate Area is the restriction of entry onto Constant Spring Road from Central Avenue.

Elspeth Avenue along Hagley Park Road has also been converted to a one-way street between Hagley Park Road and East Avenue. It will operate similarly to Keesing Avenue, which was recently made into a one-way.