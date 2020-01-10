Weekend traffic restriction at Constant Spring Road/West Kings House Rd intersection

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Contractors will be completing drainage installation works along Constant Spring Road at both the West Kings House and Eastwood Park Road intersections starting tonight into Sunday morning, the National Works Agency (NWA) says.

According to NWA Communication and Customer Services Manager, Stephen Shaw, the works, which are planned in phases, will be executed such that the impact on traffic flow is minimized as much as possible. He is however urging motorists who have no need to travel to that section of Constant Spring Road to avoid the area.

Shaw said activities are scheduled to get underway at the corner of West Kings House and Constant Spring roads at 9:00 pm.

Therefore motorists turning left from West Kings House Road onto Constant Spring Road en route to Half-Way-Tree should do so using the middle lane along Constant Spring Road. The agency added that this phase should be wrapped up by 5:00 am on Saturday.

NWA noted that activities will then shift to the opposite side of Constant Spring Road between 8:00 am and 6:00 pm on Saturday. While the works will be carried out off the roadway, NWA said it will result in some lane restrictions and motorists are therefore being urged to follow the instructions of the road signs when using that section of the corridor.

The agency further noted that later on Saturday the Eastwood Park Road/Constant Spring Road intersection will be closed at the Ministry of Justice from 9:00 am until 5:00am Sunday.

Traffic travelling north along Eastwood Park Road will be re-routed back onto Constant Spring Road through the area where the Champion battery complex is located, NWA said. Motorists may also use Red Hills Road and Dunrobin Avenue to continue northbound.

NWA added that the work areas will have the requisite signage and flag-persons posted at critical locations to guide motorists.