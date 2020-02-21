Weekend traffic restrictions for North Coast Highway
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising the public that weekend traffic restrictions will be effected along a section of the North Coast Highway at Dover, St Mary.
The NWA said that restrictions are to facilitate the replacement of a burnt-out culvert.
The highway will be reduced to single lane traffic in the vicinity of the works from 9:00 am on Saturday until 5:00 pm on Sunday.
Communication and Customer Services Manager Stephen Shaw said the roadway will be excavated for the installation of new concrete culverts.
He cautioned motorists to reduce their speed when approaching the work site as there will be open trenches at the location.
The project will cost some $3.4 million and reinstatement of the roadway with asphaltic concrete will be done at a later time.
“It was only recently discovered that some 16 metres of storm water culvert had been burnt out from beneath the roadway. The pipes are not only critical components of the drainage system, but they support the roadway, which could have easily caved in due to the missing culvert,” the NWA said.
The NWA said it continues to discourage individuals from disposing of and burning garbage in open drains.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy