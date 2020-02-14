Weekly Round-up: Deportees arrive in Jamaica… Two candidates to run in March 2 by-election… Reggae Boyz call out JFF
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Seventeen of 50 Jamaicans were deported from the United Kingdom on Tuesday, after a last-minute UK court order granted the others reprieve.
Among the 17 deportees were two convicted rapists, eight convicted drug offenders, and three persons convicted of robbery and firearm offences.
On Wednesday, two candidates were duly nominated at the Vere Technical High School in Clarendon to contest the by-election in the Clarendon South Eastern constituency, scheduled for March 2.
And in sports, Reggae Boyz spokesman Shaun Francis on Wednesday said his colleagues were frustrated with what they deemed a lack of trust, transparency and communication from the Jamaica Football Federation.
Watch as OBSERVER ONLINE wraps this week for you.
