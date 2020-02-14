Weekly Round-up: Deportees arrive in Jamaica… Two candidates to run in March 2 by-election… Reggae Boyz call out JFF

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Seventeen of 50 Jamaicans were deported from the United Kingdom on Tuesday, after a last-minute UK court order granted the others reprieve.

Among the 17 deportees were two convicted rapists, eight convicted drug offenders, and three persons convicted of robbery and firearm offences.

On Wednesday, two candidates were duly nominated at the Vere Technical High School in Clarendon to contest the by-election in the Clarendon South Eastern constituency, scheduled for March 2.

And in sports, Reggae Boyz spokesman Shaun Francis on Wednesday said his colleagues were frustrated with what they deemed a lack of trust, transparency and communication from the Jamaica Football Federation.

Watch as OBSERVER ONLINE wraps this week for you.

See story links below:

Anger and joy

UK Home Office adamant it had to deport 17 Jamaicans

Two candidates nominated for Clarendon South Eastern by-election

Councillor Kari Douglas leaves PNP, crosses floor of KSAMC to join JLP

WHY KARI SWITCHED

Third Jamaican isolated, first tests negative for novel coronavirus

All three patients test negative for coronavirus

Coronavirus setback

'Afraid and traumatised'

Samuda to discuss school security with JTA

Greg Christie appointed executive director of the Integrity Commission

Greg Christie is back

Eight people injured in three-vehicle Hanover crash

Cops hold two of three

Police probing pregnant woman's death at doctor's office

'We don't trust the JFF'

Hail, Asafa - Sub-10 King gets statue

Jamaicans in Wuhan, China will have to live it out