Weekly Round-up: Hostages freed on Molynes Rd... Storm threatens Bahamas, again... 22 charged in Clarendon SOE ... Zouks defeat Tallawahs

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police on Tuesday defused a hostage situation at a bar and lottery shop on Molynes Road in St Andrew where two men held several people at gunpoint.

An attempt by the gunmen to rob the establishment was thwarted when police responded quickly to a call shortly after 8:00 pm.

After a more than three-hour stand-off the men surrendered to the security forces, who had cordoned off the building.

Police sources told Observer Online that a third man was taken into custody in connection with the incident.

