Weekly Round-up: Female sex predators… Teacher murdered on Teachers' Day… Gayle returns to Tallawahs
KINGSTON, Jamaica — It was reported on Tuesday that between 2013 and 2018, a total of 22 women were arrested for having sexual intercourse with boys under 16 years old. At the same time, 129 boys under the age of 16 were the victims of sexual assault over the same period.
According data from the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Statistics and Information Management Unit, between 2013 and 2018 a total of 53 females were arrested for sexual assault, of which 33 were arrested for the offence of sexual intercourse with a victim under the age of 16.
On the crime scene, 35-year-old teacher, Clevon Campbell was shot dead at his home in Portmore, St Catherine on Teachers' Day which was celebrated on Wednesday. A teenage boy was shot and injured in the incident.
In sport, it was reported last Saturday that West Indies star Chris Gayle along with the Jamaica Tallawahs has returned to Kingston for the 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League.
Watch as OBSERVER ONLINE wraps this week for you.
See story links below:
