Weekly Round-up: Islandwide water restrictions... Titchfield student killed in crash... Tallawahs squad finalised

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission announced on Tuesday that it has imposed a number of restrictions for customers across the island due to a deficiency in the supply of water owing to a drought affecting sections of the country.

Citizens islandwide are now prohibited from irrigating and watering gardens, lawns, grounds and farms; refilling or supplying of tanks, ponds, or swimming pools and/or for use other than normal domestic services such as drinking, cooking, washing, bathing and sanitation; washing of vehicles by use of a hose; watering or washing roadways, pavements, paths, garages or out-rooms; any purpose which may require the use of a considerable or excessive quantity of water.

The Titchfield High School in Portland was sent into mourning on Monday evening after one of its students, 13-year-old Pranjil Jasti Kamar was killed when the minibus in which he was travelling plunged over a ravine near Black Hill in the parish.

In sport, the Jamaica Tallawahs during a draft in London on Wednesday signed up six Jamaicans including West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell in its squad for this year's staging of the Caribbean Premier League.

Watch as OBSERVER ONLINE wraps this week for you.

