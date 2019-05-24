Weekly Round-up: Islandwide water restrictions... Titchfield student killed in crash... Tallawahs squad finalised
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission announced on Tuesday that it has imposed a number of restrictions for customers across the island due to a deficiency in the supply of water owing to a drought affecting sections of the country.
Citizens islandwide are now prohibited from irrigating and watering gardens, lawns, grounds and farms; refilling or supplying of tanks, ponds, or swimming pools and/or for use other than normal domestic services such as drinking, cooking, washing, bathing and sanitation; washing of vehicles by use of a hose; watering or washing roadways, pavements, paths, garages or out-rooms; any purpose which may require the use of a considerable or excessive quantity of water.
The Titchfield High School in Portland was sent into mourning on Monday evening after one of its students, 13-year-old Pranjil Jasti Kamar was killed when the minibus in which he was travelling plunged over a ravine near Black Hill in the parish.
In sport, the Jamaica Tallawahs during a draft in London on Wednesday signed up six Jamaicans including West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell in its squad for this year's staging of the Caribbean Premier League.
Watch as OBSERVER ONLINE wraps this week for you.
See story links below:
