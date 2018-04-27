Weekly Round-up: Wisynco sues Heart Foundation… Pregnant woman, 2 daughters slaughtered… Portmore FC wins RSPL

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Wisynco Group Limited on Wednesday said it has filed a claim of defamation against the Heart Foundation of Jamaica over its sugary drinks campaign.

On the crime scene, a 39 year-old pregnant woman and her two young daughters were hacked to death in Hanover early Wednesday morning by the 60-year-old father of the youngsters.

In sport, Portmore United claimed their sixth title in the Red Stripe Premier League on Monday night after clinching 4-3 on penalties against Waterhouse FC at the National Stadium.

Watch as OBSERVER ONLINE wraps this week for you.

