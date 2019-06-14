Weekly Round-up: USCG sued over alleged abuse of J'cans... Bunting's leadership challenge… Reggae Girlz lose 2nd match
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The American Civil Liberties Union on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against the United States Coast Guard on behalf of four Jamaican fishermen who were detained for five weeks in 2017 on suspicion of smuggling marijuana.
In other news, People's National Party Member of Parliament for Manchester Central, Peter Bunting, has announced that he will be challenging party leader, Dr Peter Phillips for the top post, ending months of speculation that he would eventually take on the challenge.
In sport, the Reggae Girlz registered their second defeat in the FIFA Women's World Cup on Friday, ending the game goalless to Italy's five. They lost their first match 0-3 to the experienced, 2007 runners-up Brazil on Saturday.
Watch as OBSERVER ONLINE wraps this week for you.
See story links below:
US Coast Guard sued on behalf of J'can fishermen
No record of report from J'can fishermen on alleged abuse by USCG — foreign ministry
Phillips urges Comrades to focus on defeating JLP, not each other
Portia: I ask that my name, image not be used in campaign
Gov't plans legal aid for cops, partnership with US customs in tackling crime
State banking on apps to improve services
Three people, including 16-year-old girl, fatally shot
Community hails slain 12-year-old's sporting abilities
Missing teen among four arrested in St James gun find
Security guards arrested for stealing JUTC fuel
Reggae Girlz lose 0-5 to Italy
Reality of World Cup hits Reggae Girlz with 0-3 loss to Brazil
Root hits century as England coast to win against West Indies
South Africa v West Indies World Cup match rained out
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy