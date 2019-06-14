Weekly Round-up: USCG sued over alleged abuse of J'cans... Bunting's leadership challenge… Reggae Girlz lose 2nd match

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The American Civil Liberties Union on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against the United States Coast Guard on behalf of four Jamaican fishermen who were detained for five weeks in 2017 on suspicion of smuggling marijuana.

In other news, People's National Party Member of Parliament for Manchester Central, Peter Bunting, has announced that he will be challenging party leader, Dr Peter Phillips for the top post, ending months of speculation that he would eventually take on the challenge.

In sport, the Reggae Girlz registered their second defeat in the FIFA Women's World Cup on Friday, ending the game goalless to Italy's five. They lost their first match 0-3 to the experienced, 2007 runners-up Brazil on Saturday.

Watch as OBSERVER ONLINE wraps this week for you.

US Coast Guard sued on behalf of J'can fishermen

No record of report from J'can fishermen on alleged abuse by USCG — foreign ministry

PETER VS PETER!

PNP ANGER

Phillips urges Comrades to focus on defeating JLP, not each other

Portia: I ask that my name, image not be used in campaign

No percentage scores for PEP

Gov't plans legal aid for cops, partnership with US customs in tackling crime

State banking on apps to improve services

Measles alert

Three people, including 16-year-old girl, fatally shot

Community hails slain 12-year-old's sporting abilities

Missing teen among four arrested in St James gun find

Security guards arrested for stealing JUTC fuel

Reggae Girlz lose 0-5 to Italy

Reality of World Cup hits Reggae Girlz with 0-3 loss to Brazil

Root hits century as England coast to win against West Indies

South Africa v West Indies World Cup match rained out

Clovis toon