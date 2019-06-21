Weekly Round-up: Visitors screened for measles… Detainees hurt cop… Girlz out of World Cup
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton informed on Monday that public health officers are routinely screening visitors to Jamaica for measles in a bid to stave off the probability of importing the disease to the island.
Meanwhile, a police constable had to seek medical attention after one of his arms was fractured during an altercation with a group of detainees who set upon him at the Falmouth Police Station last Saturday.
And in sport, Jamaica lost 4-1 to highly-ranked Australia on Tuesday but, securing their first-ever goal at a Fifa Women's World Cup was a minor victory for the Reggae Girlz, who created history when they became the first team from the Caribbean to make an appearance in the global event.
The loss brought the curtains down on the Girlz participation in the World Cup.
Watch as OBSERVER ONLINE wraps this week for you.
