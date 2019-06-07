Weekly Round-up: 4 days of mourning for Seaga... New US visa policy... American held with gun at NMIA

Friday, June 07, 2019

Weekly Round-up: 4 days of mourning for Seaga... New US visa policy... Boyz defeat USA

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Government on Monday announced that the island will enter a period of official mourning from June 19 to 22 for former Prime Minister Edward Seaga whose life will be celebrated in an ecumenical service at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity on North Street, Kingston on June 23.

Seaga, whose remains will be interred at National Heroes' Park, was given a traditional 'nine night' on Wednesday at the Tivoli Gardens Square to signal the ninth day after his death following his passing May 28.

In other news, there were mixed reactions from Jamaicans on Monday regarding a new US visa policy, which requires nearly all applicants submit their social media usernames, e-mail addresses and phone numbers they have used over the past five years, as part of the process.

On the crime scene, lawmen on Tuesday arrested a 26-year-old American man who reportedly attempted to board a flight at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston with a firearm in his possession.

Watch as OBSERVER ONLINE wraps this week for you.

