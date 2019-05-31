Weekly Round-up: Edward Seaga dies… Henry wants ZOSO in Clarendon… Girlz striker Shaw OK
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Edward Phillip George Seaga, Jamaica's fifth prime minister and former leader of the Jamaica Labour Party succumbed to cancer on Tuesday, his 89th birthday.
Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced in Parliament later that day that Seaga's body will be flown back to Jamaica for a state funeral on a date to be determined.
And, Parliamentary representative for May Pen, Clarendon, Mike Henry, on Monday again publicly called for the establishment of a zone of special operations (ZOSO) or other enhanced security measures in the parish capital.
His call came on the heels of a violent gun battle between men armed with high-powered weapons and police personnel who thwarted a brazen, daylight robbery in the Guinep Tree area of May Pen on Sunday. Two police officers were shot and injured in the incident.
In sport, the medical staff of the Reggae Girlz team sought to allay fears of any serious injury to Khadija “Bunny” Shaw after the ace striker was forced out of the friendly international game against Scotland inside Hampden Park on Tuesday evening.
Watch as OBSERVER ONLINE wraps this week for you.
