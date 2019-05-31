Weekly Round-up: Edward Seaga dies… Henry wants ZOSO in Clarendon… Girlz striker Shaw OK

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Edward Phillip George Seaga, Jamaica's fifth prime minister and former leader of the Jamaica Labour Party succumbed to cancer on Tuesday, his 89th birthday.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced in Parliament later that day that Seaga's body will be flown back to Jamaica for a state funeral on a date to be determined.

And, Parliamentary representative for May Pen, Clarendon, Mike Henry, on Monday again publicly called for the establishment of a zone of special operations (ZOSO) or other enhanced security measures in the parish capital.

His call came on the heels of a violent gun battle between men armed with high-powered weapons and police personnel who thwarted a brazen, daylight robbery in the Guinep Tree area of May Pen on Sunday. Two police officers were shot and injured in the incident.

In sport, the medical staff of the Reggae Girlz team sought to allay fears of any serious injury to Khadija “Bunny” Shaw after the ace striker was forced out of the friendly international game against Scotland inside Hampden Park on Tuesday evening.

Edward Seaga May 28,1930 - May 28, 2019

Martin Henry dies suddenly

NSWMA sidemen to receive increase in salary — McKenzie

$120-m shelter for homeless to be built in Kingston

Body of 6-y-o boy found floating in pit in Spanish Town

Mike Henry again calls for ZOSO in May Pen

Military operation needed in Clarendon, indicates Chang

Four people killed overnight in Clarendon

Cuban nurse stabbed to death in Clarendon

Judge urges care on the job before sentencing 3 constables to prison

Manhunt on after baby chopped to death, mom wounded

Bunny is okay!

Cricket WCup: West Indies beat Pakistan by seven wickets

Clovis toon