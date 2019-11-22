Weekly Round-up: Farm roads controversy … Siren, police lights on JP's BMW… Boyz draw 1-1 with Guyana
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips on Tuesday made a request for the Auditor General to conduct a full financial audit of the Rural Agricultural Development Authority's (RADA's) Farm Roads Rehabilitation Programme claiming “a massive scheme to steal public funds” was taking place at the State agency.
Meanwhile, a St Andrew-based justice of the peace on Wednesday found himself in trouble with the law after a flashing blue light and siren were affixed to his BMW X6 in an effort to beat a traffic jam in New Kingston.
And in sport, Jamaica's Concacaf Nations League B Group C campaign ended on an anticlimactic note on Monday evening at the Montego Bay Sports Complex after the Reggae Boyz were held 1-1 by Guyana.
