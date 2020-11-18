Wehby to receive CARAH award for corporate citizenship

KINGSTON, Jamaica — GK Group CEO, Senator Don Wehby, is to be awarded the 2020 Caribbean American Heritage (CARAH) Award for Outstanding Corporate Citizenship.

The award is the first of its kind being conferred by the Institute of Caribbean Studies (ICS) and will be presented at the 27th annual CARAH awards ceremony, which will be hosted virtually on Friday, November 20, 2020.

ICS said the award recognises Senator Wehby's significant contributions to the advancement of business and corporate social responsibility (CSR) in the region and diaspora as the CEO of GK.

“I am honoured to join the ranks of past awardees from our region, trailblazers, who have paved the way for Caribbean people around the world to make their mark in every aspect of modern life, in every corner of the globe,” says Wehby. “As Jamaicans say, 'wi likkle but wi tallawah' — despite our small size, the impact of our region is great.”

Wehby has served as group chief executive officer of GraceKennedy Limited since July 2011. He first joined GK in 1995 as group finance manager and has served in several positions within the company, including COO of GK's Financial Services Division, group CFO and CEO of GK Investments.

He is also a director of several of GK's boards, including chairman of First Global Holdings, GK Foods & Services Limited, and GraceKennedy Money Services SRL.

“I am very grateful to have been given the opportunity to lead GraceKennedy, following in the footsteps of my most distinguished predecessors. My 25-year journey at GK has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life, and I would like to thank the entire GK family, past and present for their dedication and support. Thanks also to Dr Claire Nelson and the team from the Institute of Caribbean Studies in Washington for selecting me for this award in my capacity as CEO of this great Jamaican company,” said Wehby.

For her part, Nelson, the founder and president of ICS, explained why Wehby was selected.

“We are pleased to be honouring Senator Wehby as he truly embodies the spirit of this award, which seeks to highlight the significant social, cultural and environmental contributions Caribbean businesses make to the communities in which they operate. As we struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic around the world GK's CSR response exemplifies what it means to be a good corporate citizen in the time of crisis.

“We proudly pay tribute to Senator Wehby and GraceKennedy and celebrate our shared vison for a sustainable future,” she said.

GraceKennedy has been extending support to those in need by donating food and care packages, awarding scholarships, and providing digital devices for online learning in Jamaica since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year. Through its “With Love from Grace” food truck tour Grace Foods also fed 2,000 essential workers in New York and Florida in July and August.

“As a proud Jamaican, it has always been a dream of mine to leave a legacy of empowerment and make a positive contribution to my country and the region. GraceKennedy has allowed me to do that. GK's 'We Care' mantra is at the heart of everything we do. The work of our company's two foundations truly inspires and motivates me and the entire GK team to create a better world for our children.” said Wehby.