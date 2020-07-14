Welder charged after pointing gun at girlfriend who tried to leave him

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— Thirty-four-year-old welder Shane Reid has been charged with assault at common law and illegal possession of firearm following a dispute with his girlfriend in February.

The police said about 9:00 pm on February 11, Reid, who is of Carawina in Petersfield, Westmoreland, and his partner were involved in a domestic dispute.

He reportedly pointed a firearm at her after the woman threatened to end the relationship.

He then fired several shots in the air to dissuade her.

Reid was arrested and charged yesterday.