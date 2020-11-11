Welder held with gun, ammunition

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica - The Westmoreland police have charged 46-year-old Greg Morgan, an electrical welder of Farm Pen district in Westmoreland, with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an incident in his community yesterday.

Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar Police are that about 10:47 pm, lawmen were on patrol when Morgan and another man were seen talking. Morgan was accosted, searched and a Stoeger STR-9 9mm pistol with a magazine containing fifteen 9mm rounds of ammunition was found on him. He was taken into custody where he was charged.

His court date is being finalised.