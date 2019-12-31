Well development to bring water to Clarendon communities
CLARENDON, Jamaica — Minister without portfolio with responsibility for water, housing and infrastructure, Pearnel Charles Jnr, along with National Water Commission (NWC) President Mark Barnett and Senator Robert Morgan recently visited one of three boreholes for the proposed Rock River Wells in Clarendon.
According to the NWC, this well development system will bring water access to several communities in the parish.
NWC said discussions were also held between the minister and members of the NWC team at the Tanarky Tank site which is to augment supplies to the proposed Rock River Wells in Clarendon.
