We're still open for business, says ARC Manufacturing
KINGSTON, Jamaica— ARC Manufacturing has sought to reassure the public that it is still open for business, and should not be confused with the ARC Building, which was shuttered as a result of COVID-19.
“Since year 2014, the ARC Building located at 24 Grenada Avenue, Kingston 5, has been occupied by the Ministry of Health & Wellness (and not ARC Manufacturing Limited). The business offices and manufacturing plants of ARC Manufacturing are located at 14 Bell Road, Kingston 11, and we continue to serve our customers from this location,” the company said in a release today.
The ARC Building is one of four closed, as a precautionary measure, after the driver of the permanent secretary in the health ministry tested positive for COVID-19. The four buildings house various offices of the ministry. Both Permanent Secretary Dunstan Bryan and Health Minister Christopher Tufton have since tested negative for the disease that has killed thousands across the globe and infected more than two million.
Jamaica currently has 143 cases, including five deaths. A total of 21 persons have recovered and been released.
