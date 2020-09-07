West Africa bloc presses Mali junta to hand power to civilians
NIAMEY, Niger (AP)— West African leaders warned Mali's military junta on Monday they must designate civilian heads of state by next week to chart a path back to democracy or the country will face further sanctions from the regional bloc.
The latest talks on the Mali crisis came after the 15-nation regional bloc known as ECOWAS met in neighbouring Niger and tapped Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo as its new chairman.
Mutinous soldiers forced Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to resign on August 18 but no agreement has been reached on a transitional civilian leader or a time frame for a new election despite repeated talks with the junta.
ECOWAS wants the process completed within a year and has set a September 15 deadline for implementing a civilian president and prime minister, according to a diplomat who spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to journalists.
However, the military junta already says it wants to rewrite the country's constitution first, proposing instead a three-year transition with an election in 2023. ECOWAS, backed by former colonial power France, has said that is out of the question.
Mali's political opposition also has called on the coup leaders to speed up their envisioned time frame. Imam and opposition leader Mahmoud Dicko has publicly urged the junta leaders to "be part of the solution and not another problem."
The 15-nation regional bloc has already stopped financial transfers into the country and has closed it borders with Mali.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy