West Indies 217-7 in second innings vs Afghanistan Cricket Board XI

LUCKNOW, India (CMC) – West Indies, leading by 10 runs on first innings, reached 217 for seven in their second innings at the close of the second day of their tour match against an Afghanistan Cricket Board XI at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Stadium here Thursday.

Both sides have agreed to reduce the fixture to a three-day game instead of four.

Scores:

WEST INDIES 168 (Kraigg Brathwaite 48, Shimron Hetmyer 38, Shai Hope 26, Shane Dowrich 23; Hamza Hotak 4-34) and 217 for seven (Sunil Ambris 66, Roston Chase 57, Shimron Hetmyer 30; Hamza Hotak 3-59)

AFGHANISTAN CRICKET BOARD XI 158 (Javed Ahmadi 56; Jomel Warrican 5-38, Rahkeem Cornwall 4-54)