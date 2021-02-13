West Indies 41-3 against Bangladesh in second Test

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AFP)— West Indies were 41-3 at stumps on the third day of the second Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday.

Nkrumah Bonner was on eight with nightwatchman Jomel Warrican, two not out, after Kraigg Brathwaite (six), Shayne Moseley (seven) and John Campbell (18) were dismissed.

Bangladesh were earlier all out for 296 runs in their first innings replying to West Indies' 409 runs

Rahkeem Cornwall completed his maiden five-wicket haul to finish with 5-74 as Liton Das made the highest 71 runs for Bangladesh.

Mehidy Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim added 57 and 54 runs for the hosts respectively.

West Indies won the first Test of the two-match series by three wickets.