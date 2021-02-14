West Indies Petroleum Limited makes changes to its board of directors

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Chairman of leading bunkering and fuel company, West Indies Petroleum Limited (WIPL), Gordon Shirley, has disclosed that the company has made changes to its board of directors following a difference of opinion regarding the direction of the company.

In a statement to the media today, Shirley said he's advising the public that following a difference of opinion regarding the direction of the company, Courtney Wilkinson and John Levy are no longer among the directors who sit on the board of the company.

Shirley said the decision where Levy and Wilkinson's tenure as members of the board came to an end was taken during a recent extraordinary general meeting of the company.

The West Indies Petroleum Limited Chairman says Wilkinson and Levy remain shareholders of the entity.

According to Shirley, WIPL remains a stable entity which continues to proceed strongly on the path to growth and expansion, while operating on principles of transparency, credibility and probity.

Founding directors Tarik Felix and Gerald Chambers, along with Shirley, remain on the board.

West Indies Petroleum was incorporated in 2012 and commenced operations in 2013 as a special purpose vehicle to enter the ship bunkering business in the Caribbean and Latin American region.

The entity, which was reportedly founded out of the need to meet the demand of the region's marine refuelling as well as the necessity to establish Jamaica as a global logistics hub, is widely regarded as the leading bunkering entity in the region.