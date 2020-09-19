West Indies Women to wear Black Lives Matter logo on playing shirts
DERBY, England — West Indies Women will wear the Black Lives Matter logo on their playing shirts when they face England Women throughout the upcoming Vitality T20 International (T20I) series as part of the Sandals West Indies Tour of England 2020.
The series is set to begin September 21.
According to Cricket West Indies (CWI), the decision was taken by the players and team management with the full support of the CWI.
The logo, which has a clenched fist in place of the letter “A” in the word “Black”, was designed by Alisha Hosannah, the partner of professional footballer Troy Deeney, and was worn by the West Indies Men's team during their three-match Test series against England in July.
“We are a team of women, a team of diverse women and we know what it is to be judged based on the colour of our skin. As athletes with the spotlight on us, we know the importance of our roles and we are proud that we are able to keep the awareness of this campaign going,” West Indies Women's Captain Stafanie Taylor said.
“Taking a knee for us means so much more than the physical gesture. By doing this as a team it will help to keep the focus alive and the conversations going to bring about the change we strongly believe we need in society. As everyone now appreciates, sport is the single unifying factor regardless of nationality, race or religion. So, therefore, we as athletes and cricketers must use our platform to help bring about that dialogue and change,” Taylor added.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy