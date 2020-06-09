West Indies arrive in UK for three-Test tour

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The West Indies team has arrived in the United Kingdom where they will face England in cricket's first-ever “bio-secure” series, amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The 14-man squad, headed by captain Jason Holder, along with 11 reserves, arrived at Manchester Airport on a private charter early Tuesday, then travelled to Emirates Old Trafford where they will be based for the next three weeks ahead of the Wisden Trophy Test Series.

The first match against England in the three-Test tour starts on July 8 at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

Players will be isolated in “bio-secure” facilities at Southampton and Manchester – the venues for the matches – for the duration of the tour, which will end on July 28.

The UK has been particularly hard hit by the virus, recording 287 000 infections and 4 500 deaths.

Three players – Trinidadian Darren Bravo and the Guyanese duo of Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul – declined selection due to personal safety concerns.

However, the core of the Test unit have made the trip, with the likes of Kraigg Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Roston Chase and Kemar Roach all available for the series.

The 25-man contingent, along with management, all tested negative for COVID-19, clearing the way for their departure.

West Indies Test Squad: Jason Holder (Captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach.

Reserve Players: Sunil Ambris, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Keon Harding, Kyle Mayers, Preston McSween, Marquino Mindley, Shane Moseley, Anderson Phillip, Oshane Thomas, Jomel Warrican.

Team Management: Phil Simmons (Head Coach), Rawl Lewis (Team Manager), Roddy Estwick (Assistant Coach), Rayon Griffith (Assistant Coach), Floyd Reifer (Batting Coach), Dr Praimanand Singh (Team Doctor), Ronald Rogers (Strength & Conditioning Coach), Denis Byam (Physiotherapist), Neil Barry Jr (Physiotherapist), Zephyrinus Nicholas (Massage Therapist), Nkoyo Meade (Massage Therapist), Donald LaGuerre (Team Psychologist), A R Srikkanth (Team Analyst) and Dario Barthley (Media & Content Officer).

Wisden Trophy Match Schedule:

July 8-12: 1st Test Match at Ageas Bowl, Southampton

July 16-20: 2nd Test Match at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

July 24-28: 3rd Test Match at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester