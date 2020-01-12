West Indies beat Ireland by five wickets (DLS) – 3rd ODI

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC) — West Indies defeated Ireland by five wickets under Duckworth-Lewis-Stern, in the final One-Day International of the three-match series at the Grenada National Stadium on Sunday.

Scores:

IRELAND 203 off 49.1 overs (Andrew Balbirnie 71, Andy McBrine 25 not out, Kevin O'Brien 21; Hayden Walsh Jr 4-36, Oshane Thomas 3-41, Roston Chase 2-53)

WEST INDIES 199 for five off 36.2 overs (Evin Lewis 102, Nicholas Pooran 43 not out, Brandon King 38; Andy McBrine 2-50)