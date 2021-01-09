West Indies confident as they depart for Tests and ODIs in Bangladesh

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados — West Indies squad members have departed the Caribbean for the upcoming tour of Bangladesh.

According to the team, the final group left from Barbados on Friday night, including newly appointed Test Captain, Kraigg Brathwaite.

Brathwaite expressed confidence that the team will perform well in Bangladesh's home conditions.

“We are all up for the challenge… it will be a tough series in Bangladesh but we have confidence and we have belief that we will do very well,” he said. “We have some members of the squad who will be playing there for the first time so it will be something new to them, but they know they have the talent and are capable of performing at this level.”

Brathwaite has scored three of his eight Test centuries against Bangladesh. He made a career-best 212 in 2014 and had scores of 121 and 110 in the two-match rubber three years ago.

He added that, “It's about being very clear in our plans, whether when we're batting or when we're bowling. We have to know how we want to play … how we are going to score our runs and how we are going to look for our wickets. Patience will be the key. It's always very important in the Test format and especially on the pitches in Bangladesh.”

The tour comprises two Test matches, as part of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) World Test Championship, and three One-Day Internationals (ODI) as part of the ICC's Cricket World Cup Super League. The team said the ODIs present the first opportunity for the West Indies to earn Super League points which count towards the pre-qualification for the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2023.

The team noted that all squad members returned their second negative COVID-19 PCR tests as part of the established medical protocols and have been cleared for travel to Bangladesh. It said the full squad is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on Sunday.

West Indies ODI Squad: Jason Mohammed (captain), Sunil Ambris (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Joshua Da Silva, Keon Harding, Jahmar Hamilton, Chemar Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Andre McCarthy, Kjorn Ottley, Rovman Powell, Raymon Reiferand Hayden Walsh Jr.

West Indies Test Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Kavem Hodge, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Shayne Moseley, Veerasammy Permaul, Kemar Roach, Raymon Reifer and Jomel Warrican.

See the full tour schedule below:

January 10: West Indies arrive

January 18: One-day warm-up match, BKSP, Savar

January 20 1st ODI, SBNCS, Dhaka

January 22: 2nd ODI, SBNCS, Dhaka

January 25: 3rd ODI, ZACS, Chattogram

January 28-31: Four-day warm-up, M.A. Aziz Stadium, Chattogram

February 3-7: 1st Test Match, ZACS, Chattogram

February 11-15: 2nd Test Match, SBNCS, Dhaka