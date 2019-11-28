West Indies name squads for upcoming T20Is and ODIs against India

ST JOHN'S, Antigua — Cricket West Indies has named the two squads to face India in the One-Day Internationals and T20 Internationals next month.

CWI in a statement said the selectors have kept faith with the players who recently played against Afghanistan in Lucknow, India.

Speaking on the squad selection, Head Coach Phil Simmons said: “We have three matches in each format, so we wanted to give each squad a chance to compete against India. No disrespect to Afghanistan, but facing India will be a more difficult series. Our players really got the hang of things, with the 3-0 series win in the ODIs (against Afghanistan), and I believe we will move from strength to strength.”

West Indies, the reigning ICC World T20 champions, will face India in three T20Is starting December 6, then the two teams will meet in three ODIs beginning December 18.

Simmons said “In the T20s this will be another chance for them to play and develop, and again, with no disrespect to Afghanistan, this should be a stronger T20 country and we will look to see how they perform against India. The next ICC T20 World Cup is in Australia (2020) and the one after that is here in India (2021) so there is a lot of preparation to be done for first for Australia. We have given the players here a chance in this series and we know we have players outside who may be coming in later on as well, so it's good to give those here another opportunity.”

The T20Is will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad on December 6; in Thiruvananthapuram on December 8 and at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on December 11. Following that series, the ODIs will kick off in Chennai on December 15, with the second match to be played in Vizag on December 18 and the third game to be played in Cuttack on December 22.

The squads are as follows:

T20 Internationals

Kieron Pollard (captain)

Fabian Allen

Sheldon Cottrell

Shimron Hetmyer

Jason Holder

Brandon King

Evin Lewis

Keemo Paul

Nicholas Pooran

Khary Pierre

Denesh Ramdin

Sherfane Rutherford

Lendl Simmons

Hayden Walsh jr.

Kesrick Williams

One-Day Internationals

Kieron Pollard (captain)

Shai Hope

Sunil Ambris

Roston Chase

Sheldon Cottrell

Shimron Hetmyer

Jason Holder

Alzarri Joseph

Brandon King

Evin Lewis

Keemo Paul

Khary Pierre

Nicholas Pooran

Romario Shepherd

Hayden Walsh Jr